Burying pet in backyard, Modesto resident finds human remains

A Modesto resident burying a pet that recently died discovered human remains in the home’s backyard Saturday afternoon, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department reported.
Detectives are investigating the find, on the 100 block of Santa Rita Avenue off Yosemite Boulevard east of downtown, as a possible homicide.
Deputies responded to the call just before 3 p.m. and worked throughout the evening to exhume the decomposing body, the Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.
Detectives have not yet been able to identify the victim. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause and manner of death.
Anyone with information regarding the case is urged to contact Detective Cory Brown at 209-567-4485.
Anonymous tips may be made by calling Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Tipsters can also email tips at www.modestopolice.com/CrimeStoppers, or text them to CRIMES (274637) by typing “Tip704,” plus the message, and be eligible for a cash reward.
