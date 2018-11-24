Eyewitness’s quick call to cops leads to capture of robbery suspects

A quick-thinking witness helped lead to the capture of two armed robbery suspects in Manteca on Friday morning.
At about 5 a.m., a 911 caller reported from outside the 7-Eleven store at 1048 W. Yosemite Ave. that the clerk behind the counter had his hands up and a masked subject appeared to be robbing him, the Police Department said in a Facebook post.
The witness directed the first officer on scene to a vehicle that was leaving the area southbound on El Portal Avenue. Other officers arrived, and a traffic stop of the vehicle was conducted.
There was evidence in the vehicle and in possession of the two occupants that matched items taken during the robbery, the post said. A loaded shotgun, matching the weapon used in the robbery, also was inside the vehicle.
Tracy resident Jacob Dillman, 32, was arrested and booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on suspicion of armed robbery, being armed during the commission of a felony and conspiracy to commit a felony.
A 17-year-old male, whose name was not released, was booked into Juvenile Hall on suspicion of armed robbery and conspiracy to commit a felony.
