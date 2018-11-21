Woman stabbed to death in Newman

A 39-year-old woman was stabbed to death at a home in Newman early Wednesday morning.
A resident in the 1500 block of Langston Road called 911 at about 2:30 a.m. to report a woman had been stabbed, said Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Sgt. Tom Letras.
Newman Police and medical personnel responded to the home where the woman was pronounced dead.
The resident, who is related to the suspect, gave a description of him and his car to Newman Police.
Officers located the suspect, 42-year-old Christopher Torrez near the house and a short pursuit ended at Yolo Middle School a few blocks from the home, Letras said.
The Sheriff’s Department, Letras said, assists Newman Police on many of their major crimes and is handling this homicide investigation.
Torrez was arrested on suspicion of murder.
The victim’s name was not released Wednesday afternoon.
Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call Detective Adam Rodriguez at 209-525-7093.
