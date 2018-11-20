Modesto shooter in deadly beer buy argument found suitable for parole

A 52-year-old Modesto man convicted in a deadly shooting over a purchase of beer nearly 25 years ago was found suitable for parole at a hearing last week.

Manuel Cosio Lopez was convicted of second-degree murder in the killing of 20-year-old Jesse Robles. Lopez was sentenced to 17 years to life in prison.

At the Nov. 15 hearing, Lopez was found suitable for parole, the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office announced in a news release Monday afternoon.

On Tuesday, Lopez remained incarcerated at Ironwood State Prion in Blythe in Riverside County. It’s unclear when or if he will be released.





State parole officials have 120 days to review the decision. Then, the Governor’s Office will review Lopez’s case and determine whether to uphold, overturn or modify the state parole board’s decision.

The deadly shooting occurred about 7:40 p.m. Dec. 11, 1993 down the street from a Stop N Save convenience store at Teresa Street and Carver Road in central Modesto.

Robles and his friends were outside the store trying to get someone to buy them beer. Lopez, who was 27 years old at the time and knew Robles, agreed to go into the store and buy the beer.

Modesto police officials have said Lopez did not want anyone to see him handing over the beer in the store parking lot, and Robles refused to walk down the street to receive the beer. An argument ensued.

The men moved down the street, where Lopez handed over the beer. But the arguing continued. Police said Lopez drove away but quickly returned, when he shot Robles with a handgun at close range. Robles staggered then collapsed. He was pronounced dead at a Modesto hospital.

Lopez was arrested several days later after he crashed a stolen pickup in front of a Turlock police patrol car.

Deputy District Attorney Aaron Lent traveled attended last week’s parole hearing in Southern California. The prosecutor argued that an independent forensic psychologist last year determined that Lopez still posed a moderate risk for violence if released.

Lopez had been denied parole three times before last week’s hearing.