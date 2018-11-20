He was convicted of murder in Modesto home-invasion robbery. He’s suitable for parole

A 69-year-old Modesto man who participated in a deadly home-invasion robbery 36 years ago has been found suitable for parole.

Benson Robert Neal was convicted of first-degree murder, burglary and robbery in the shooting death of Dixon Flinders. Neal was sentenced to 26 years to life in prison.

At a Nov. 8 hearing, Neal was found suitable for parole, the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office announced in a news release Friday afternoon.

On Tuesday, Neal remained incarcerated at California State Prion Solano. It’s unclear when or if he will be released.

State parole officials have 120 days to review the decision. Then, the Governor’s Office will review Neal’s case and determine whether to uphold, overturn or modify the state parole board’s decision.

On June 6, 1982, Neal, Frank Aleo, Frank Ford and Sharon Poma conspired to rob Flinders at his Modesto home. Prosecutors said in the news release that the robbers went to Flinders’ home pretending to be drug enforcement agents and kicked open the front door.

Ford fired a shot from a .22-caliber handgun into Flinders’ chest, killing him, according to prosecutors. Then, the robbers ransacked the home. They expected to find a large amount of cash, but they only stole some seashells, a cassette player for a car, a rifle and $100.

Deputy District Attorney Tracy Roland attended Neal’s Nov. 8 parole hearing. The prosecutor argued that Neal should remain in prison because of his lack of insight into why he committed the crime and his lack of awareness of the factors which could lead to other violence, according to the news release.

Neal had been denied parole eight times, including a denial in July 2017. Neal was supposed to get another hearing in 2020, but changes in state law allowed him to apply for an earlier date.