Pair sought in theft of Adidas merch from a Kohl’s store

Manteca police are looking for two males who stole an estimated $1,425 in athletic apparel from the Kohl’s department store there.
The theft occurred Friday at the store in Stadium Center, on Daniels Street on the north side of Highway 120. The suspects went to the Adidas brand racks and took 25 to 30 pairs of warm-up pants and eight to 10 jackets, the Manteca Police Department said in a post on its Facebook page.
The pair then walked out of the store without paying for the items. They left the area in a black Ford Mustang.
Anyone who can identify either male is urged to contact Officer Brandon Lowry at 209-456-8295 or blowry@ci.manteca.ca.us.
