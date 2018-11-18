Gang clash leads to crash — at least 8 hurt in Patterson

Eight people — all juvenile males — were taken by ambulance to hospitals Sunday afternoon when a gang fight in Patterson resulted in an apparent intentional vehicle crash, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department reported.
The initial 911 report was of a large fight among 30-plus juveniles, some armed with baseball bats, Lt. Ed Ridenour said. As deputies were responding, those involved began leaving the scene, and one driver appears to have T-boned another intentionally, the lieutenant said.
The crash occurred at about 2:10 p.m. at Walnut Avenue and Millwood Drive. Five people hurt in the crash were in a car; the three others were in an SUV. It’s possible the SUV had other occupants who fled on foot, Ridenour said.
The eight patients suffered minor to moderate injuries in the crash. There were no others treated for injuries suffered in the fight, Ridenour said.
Once investigators can confirm the vehicle ramming was intentional, the driver faces arrest, the lieutenant said. No arrests were made for involvement in the fight itself.
Comments