Burglars use ax in Modesto business break-in

Two men used an ax to break through the glass door of a business in the shopping center anchored by Walmart on McHenry Avenue early Friday morning.
At about 4:15 a.m., Modesto Police Department officers responded to a commercial burglary alarm at the North Point Landing center, 3848 McHenry. They found the door of the Royal Flame Tobacco smoke shop shattered and money lying outside.
The store owners arrived and showed officers surveillance video. In a post on its Facebook page, the department said the video shows two Caucasian or Latino males in their late teens to early 20s approach the store wearing hooded jackets, masks and gloves. One of them, wearing a backpack, uses an ax to smash the thick door.
Both males entered the store and escaped with an undisclosed amount of money. “One or both of the subjects may have injuries that occurred while climbing through the broken glass door,” the Facebook post reads.
Anyone who witnessed the crime or has information about the subjects is urged to call Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tipsters may also text information to Crime Stoppers at 274637. Just type “TIP704” along with the message.
