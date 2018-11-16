Deputies thwart Modesto bank robbery with six arrests, sheriff’s office says

Deputies arrested six men preparing to rob a central Modesto bank Friday, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department reported.
The men were spotted in a parking lot at McHenry Avenue and Leveland Lane at about 3:30 p.m., Sgt. Tom Letras said by phone. They appeared to be targeting either Chase Bank, at the southwest corner of the intersection, or Umpqua Bank, just to the south, he said.
Deputies found firearms and masks in multiple vehicles at the scene, Letras said. The names of the arrested men were not yet available.
Letras said investigators are looking into whether the men have anything to do with recent bank robberies in Turlock and Riverbank.
