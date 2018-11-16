Dale Keith, 47, of Ripon, CA, was arrested Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, on suspicion of embezzling several thousand dollars from Ripon Babe Ruth Baseball and Softball.
Dale Keith, 47, of Ripon, CA, was arrested Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, on suspicion of embezzling several thousand dollars from Ripon Babe Ruth Baseball and Softball. Ripon Police Dept.
Dale Keith, 47, of Ripon, CA, was arrested Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, on suspicion of embezzling several thousand dollars from Ripon Babe Ruth Baseball and Softball. Ripon Police Dept.

Crime

Ripon man faces charge of embezzling from youth baseball and softball group

By John Holland

jholland@modbee.com

November 16, 2018 05:48 PM

A Ripon man faces a charge of embezzling several thousand dollars from the town’s Babe Ruth Baseball and Softball.

Dale Keith, 47, was arrested Wednesday at his home without incident, the Ripon Police Department reported.

He is a former president of the group, which serves players from 9 to 18 years old.

A department Facebook post said the local Babe Ruth executive committee contacted police on Sept. 1 “after discovering financial discrepancies within the league operations.” Detective Jared Heuvel finished his investigation Tuesday, the post said.

Details were not disclosed as to the exact amount of money or how it was allegedly stolen. Information on Keith’s bail and court date also were not available.

Babe Ruth is a national network of teams with about 1 million players, according to its website.

  Comments  