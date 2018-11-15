Prosecutors charge two with murder in death of Turlock man assaulted in his home

The Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office on Thursday formally filed charges against two people accused of murder in the death of a Turlock man who was assaulted inside his home during a break-in.
Edward Horton was identified as the victim in criminal complaints filed against Jennifer Corrine Smith, 35, and Patrick Ryan Fields, 36. The defendants made their first courtroom appearance Thursday afternoon.
The Turlock Police Department on Wednesday evening announced Smith’s arrest in a news release. The assault occurred early this month at Horton’s home in the 100 block of Starr Avenue, between Geer Road and Palm Street in Turlock.
Horton was hospitalized, but police officials on Sunday were informed he died from his injuries, according to the police news release.
The defendants did not enter a plea Thursday, because their arraignment was postponed until Nov. 26. The defendants’ court-appointed attorneys wanted to make sure their firms have no conflicts of interests representing Smith and Fields.
Deputy District Attorney John R. Mayne told the judge that the defendants are each accused of second-degree murder based on the prosecution’s theory of the alleged crime. The prosecutor asked the court to set the bail according to the charges.
Matthew Yeoman, Fields’ attorney, told the judge that he was not prepared to argue over the bail amount, because he didn’t have police reports associated with the case.
Sweena Pannu, Smith’s attorney, told the judge that the defense reserved the right to challenge the bail amount at a later date.
Stanislaus Superior Court Judge Linda McFadden set the bail at $1 million for each defendant. Smith and Fields on Thursday evening remained in custody at the county jail.
Shortly after midnight Nov. 3, police received a report of an assault that had occurred at the Starr Avenue home. Officers arrived at the home and found Horton.
Police officials said Horton told the officers that several suspects forced their way into his home. The suspects assaulted him and stole his cell phone, Horton told police.
Horton was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment. The officers launched an investigation into the assault. Several people of interest were identified during the initial investigation, according to the police news release.
Police officials said the officers tried to question the victim again about the assault, but his medical condition prevented any further police interviews. Once the department was informed of the victim’s death, detectives took over the investigation.
The detectives on Tuesday questioned several people about the robbery, and they later arrested Smith, according to the news release. It’s unclear when Fields was arrested. Sheriff custody records available online indicate Fields was booked at the jail Thursday.
Investigators ask anyone with information about this homicide to call Detective Tim Redd, 209-664-7325, or the Turlock Police Department’s tip line, 209-668-5550, ext. 6780.
Comments