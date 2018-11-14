Modesto woman arrested on murder charge after Turlock robbery victim dies

Detectives have arrested a Modesto woman on suspicion of murder in connection with the death of a man who was assaulted inside his home by a group of suspects during an apparent robbery.
Jennifer Corrine Smith, 35, was booked at the Stanislaus County Jail on the murder charge and a charge of participating in a criminal conspiracy, according to the Sheriff’s Department online custody records. She remained at the jail Wednesday night, held without bail.
The assault occurred early this month at the man’s home in the 100 block of Starr Avenue, between Geer Road and Palm Street in Turlock.
The victim was hospitalized, but police officials on Sunday were informed he died from his injuries, according to a Turlock Police Department news release issued Wednesday evening.
The victim’s name and age were not included in the news release. Police officials said they could not release the victim’s name until his family is notified of his death.
Shortly after midnight Nov. 3, police received a report of an assault that had occurred at the Starr Avenue home. Officers arrived at the home and found the victim.
The victim told the officers that several suspects had forced their way into his home, according to the news release. The suspects assaulted the victim and stole his cellular phone, the victim told police.
The victim was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment. The officers launched an investigation into the robbery. Several people of interest were identified during the initial investigation, according to the news release.
The officers tried to question the victim again about the robbery, but his medical condition prevented any further police interviews. Once the department was informed of the victim’s death, detectives took over the investigation.
The detectives on Tuesday questioned several people about the robbery, and they later arrested Smith, according to the news release.
Investigators ask anyone with information about this homicide to call Detective Tim Redd, 209-664-7325, or the Turlock Police Department’s tip line, 209-668-5550, ext. 6780.
Comments