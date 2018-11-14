Sonora hit-run badly hurts teen girl. Another crash kills Sonora woman.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a hit-and-run Tuesday evening that badly hurt a teenage girl and a fatal crash Wednesday morning, both in the Sonora area.
The hit-and-run occurred at about 6:15 p.m. on Campo Seco Road just east of Crooked Lane. Ruth Shopp, 14, of Sonora was walking or jogging along the north edge of the road, according to a CHP news release. She was heading east when struck by an unidentified westbound vehicle.
The girl was knocked into tall grass along the north shoulder, where she could not easily be seen in the darkness. the CHP reported. She managed to extend one arm to where it was spotted by a westbound motorist who stopped to help her.
The driver called 911, and Shopp was airlifted to Valley Children’s Healthcare in Madera for treatment. She was in stable condition Wednesday afternoon, CHP Officer Faustino Pulido said.
The investigation has determined the driver of the vehicle that struck Shopp did not stop and presumably continued west on Campo Seco. Nor did the driver notify emergency dispatchers about the collision or Shopp’s need for medical help, Pulido said.
Pieces broken from the vehicle — lighting components and possibly part of a side mirror — were collected by the CHP as evidence.
Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is urged to call the Sonora Area CHP office at 209-984-3944 and ask for investigating Officer T. Gowin.
The fatal crash occurred just after 7 a.m. Wednesday at the junction of Highway 108 and Highway 49/West Stockton Street.
A 34-year-old Sonora woman was driving a 1996 Honda Civic east on Highway 108. She was ahead of a loaded logging truck driven by 25-year-old Tyler Hughes of Wallace. The Civic driver went onto the right shoulder and then immediately began a U-turn, right into the truck’s path, the CHP said.
The truck, a 2017 Peterbilt, struck the driver side of the Civic, killing the woman, who’s name was withheld pending notification of family. Hughes was uninjured.
Comments