Shooting in Riverbank leads to traffic collision

Responding to a report of shots fired in Riverbank, sheriff’s deputies ended up finding the shooting victim involved in a traffic collision minutes later.
Deputies were dispatched at about 8:45 p.m. Sunday to a report of gunshots on the 3400 block of Sierra Street, said Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Jesus Sigala.
On the way, they were updated there’d been a vehicle crash in the area of Callander Avenue and Topeka Street. The deputies made contact with the people involved in the collision and discovered one of them had a gunshot wound, Sigala said.
The victim, a male whose age was not available Monday morning, was taken by ambulance to Memorial Medical Center, where he was in stable condition.
There was no immediate information on whether the shooting victim was the driver or passenger of the vehicle he was in, nor about whether there were any other injuries in the crash.
Deputies have investigative leads they are following, Sigala said. Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call the Sheriff’s Department at 209-525-7114 or Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tips also can be submitted via www.stancrimetips.org.
We’ll have more information as it’s available.
