Modesto man denied parole for deadly crash that started as a feud between brothers

A Modesto man was again denied parole for an intentional car crash that killed a woman and seriously injured two of his family members close to 30 years ago.
David Paul Ruff, 65, has been serving a 26-years-to-life sentence for second-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder. He was convicted in October 1990 for crashing his pickup truck into a car being driven by his brother, Troy Ruff.
The brothers had an ongoing feud and in November 1989 it erupted. Troy and his fiancee, Mona D’Angelo, had came to pick up Troy’s 14-year-old daughter at his parent’s house. After they left, David Ruff followed them and rammed his truck into the rear end of Troy’s car, causing it to spin-out and hit a power pole on South Carpenter Road.
D’Angelo was killed by the impact and Troy and his daughter suffered serious injuries. David Ruff ran from the scene and was later found in an abandoned farmhouse with injuries from the car crash. His blood alcohol was tested at 0.24 percent, three times the legal limit, and cocaine also was found in his system.
Board of Parole Hearings denied his release from Donovan State Prison in San Diego, where he is serving his sentence, stating that he posed a continuing danger to the community.
Stanislaus County District Attorney Birgit Fladager’s office also reported that the board said he showed a lack of understanding about why he committed the murder and about his anger and impulsiveness issues. It was also noted that he has not taken advantage of self-help or educational programs while incarcerated.
Deputy District Attorney Rori Robinson attended the hearing representing the People.
David Ruff has previously been denied parole in 2007, 2011, 2012 and 2013. His next parole hearing is set for 2023.
