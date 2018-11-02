He missed his target, killed a Modesto city employee. He’s suitable for parole.

A 45-year-old man convicted of shooting into a car, missing his target and instead killing a Modesto city employee 26 years ago, has been found suitable for parole.

George Johnson Jr., of Modesto, has been serving a prison sentence of 29 years and eight months to life.

Johnson was convicted of second-degree murder, among other charges, for the shooting death of Danny Reid in May 1992. He was gunned down while riding in a car on Highway 99, according to a news release from the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office.

Reid, who had been working as an affirmative action officer for the city for a year, was not the intended target, authorities have said.

SIGN UP

On Thursday, Johnson remained incarcerated at Folsom State Prison. It’s unclear when or if he will be released.

State parole officials have 120 days to review the decision. Then, the Governor’s Office will review Johnson’s case and determine whether to uphold, overturn or modify the state parole board’s decision.

Investigators believed Cody Armstrong, the driver of the vehicle in which Reid was riding, was the target of the shooting. In the trial, the prosecution argued that Johnson — a member of the Modesto Hit Squad gang —believed his brother was sent to prison for a crime Armstrong had committed.





Deputy District Attorney Jeffrey Mangar appeared at Johnson’s Oct. 24 parole hearing and argued that Johnson must remain behind bars. He said Johnson exhibits a lack of remorse and has violated prison rules, including a 2001 fight and participating in a 2006 prison riot, according to the news release.

Johnson was denied parole last year and ordered to remain in prison for at least another three years. Prosecutors said in the news release that changes in state law allowed Johnson to get an earlier parole hearing.