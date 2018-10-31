Police investigating fatal shooting in northeast Modesto

A man was fatally shot Wednesday night in northeast Modesto, according to police.
The shooting, in the area of Coffee Road and Grand Prix Drive just north of Sylvan Avenue, occurred at about 7:15 p.m.
There were initial reports the victim was shot in the neck, and taken to a nearby hospital.
There was no immediate suspect information. Homicide detectives were on scene.
It was Stanislaus County’s seventh reported homicide this month, making October the deadliest month of 2018.
