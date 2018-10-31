If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.
By
Up Next
Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.
By

Crime

Police investigating fatal shooting in northeast Modesto

By Brian Clark

bclark@modbee.com

October 31, 2018 09:27 PM

A man was fatally shot Wednesday night in northeast Modesto, according to police.

The shooting, in the area of Coffee Road and Grand Prix Drive just north of Sylvan Avenue, occurred at about 7:15 p.m.

There were initial reports the victim was shot in the neck, and taken to a nearby hospital.

There was no immediate suspect information. Homicide detectives were on scene.

It was Stanislaus County’s seventh reported homicide this month, making October the deadliest month of 2018.

We’ll have more on this story as information becomes available.

  Comments  