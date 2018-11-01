He was with family when he was shot at his Modesto home. The shooter was convicted.

A 21-year-old man will be sentenced to 25 years to life in prison after agreeing to a plea deal in the death of a Modesto man shot outside his home two years ago.

On Tuesday, Johnny Ray Badie Jr., 22, pleaded no contest to second-degree murder with an enhancement of using a gun in the death of Joseph Jackson, according to a news release from the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office.

A preliminary hearing was scheduled to begin this week to determine whether there was enough evidence for Badie to stand trial. His no contest plea helps him avoid trial. Deputy District Attorney Michael Karimi prosecuted the case.

The shooting occurred about 9:50 p.m. Aug. 17, 2016, in the 1300 block of Rumble Road, just east of Coffee Road in north Modesto.

Johnny Badie is the suspect in a fatal shooting that occurred in the 1300 block of East Rumble Road in Modesto on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2016. Modesto Police Modesto Police Department

Badie confronted Jackson in his driveway. After a brief exchange of words, Badie pulled out a semi-automatic handgun and shot Jackson, prosecutors said in the news release issued Wednesday afternoon.

Jackson was struck by gunfire four times, according to prosecutors. Modesto police officials at the time of the shooting said Jackson was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

Officers were in the area on an unrelated call when they heard shots fired, police officials have said. A resident flagged down officers and reported Jackson had been shot. Jackson was in front of his home with family when he was shot, according to police.

Badie left the area before officers arrived, but detectives found him the following morning while serving search warrants as part of the homicide investigation.

Later that afternoon on Aug. 18, 2016, investigators were serving additional search warrants in the case when a detective witnessed a shooting at Zarand Drive and Rumble. The detective chased the suspected shooter to the 1700 block of Rumble Road, before police surrounded the area.

After several hours, authorities detained several people. Police arrested Stephen Johnson, 21, of Stockton, in connection with the Aug. 18, 2016, shooting, which did not have any reported injuries from gunfire.

At the time of Jackson’s murder, Badie was on parole and wearing a GPS monitoring device on his ankle, prosecutors said in the news release. He had served a 3-year prison sentence for a 2015 felony domestic violence conviction and evading police in an unrelated case.

Badie on Wednesday remained in custody at the county jail. He is scheduled to return Dec. 12 to Stanislaus Superior Court, when Judge Dawna Reeves will formally sentence Badie.

Prosecutors said Badie’s crime is considered a strike under the state’s “Three Strikes” law, and it can be used to increase a prison sentence if Badie is convicted of another felony crime.



