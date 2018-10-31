Sonora man twice beaten after yelling at car that nearly struck him

A Sonora pedestrian who yelled after a passing car nearly struck him ended up being assaulted by its occupants, Sonora police reported Wednesday.
The incident happened about 10:45 Tuesday night near the 100 block of Lyons Street. Responding officers learned that a white 2001 Ford Mustang being driven recklessly by an 18-year-old Tuolumne City woman nearly struck a 53-year-old man who was walking in the area.
When he shouted at the car’s occupants, the driver turned around the Mustang and two males got out and punched the victim. The attackers were identified by police as Francisco Rico, 25, of Sonora, and a 16-year-old Tuolumne resident whose name was not released.
They got back in the Mustang and left, police said in a Facebook post, only to return and nearly strike the man again. Rico and the 16-year-old once again got out and punched the man, police said.
The Mustang left again, but returned a third time. This time, the pedestrian threw a branch at the car, called 911 and hid until police arrived.
Officers found the car a short distance away. The driver was determined to be under the influence of alcohol and faces charges of DUI and attempted assault with a vehicle. Because she has not yet been arrested, Sonora police Chief Turu VanderWiel said in an email Wednesday morning, her name was not released.
Rico and the 16-year-old were arrested on suspicion of felony battery.
The pedestrian was taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment of injuries to his face and head that did not appear to be life-threatening.
