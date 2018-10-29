Arrest made in La Grange wildfire

A transient man was arrested over the weekend on suspicion of starting a fire that burned three acres of cattle grazing land east of Turlock Lake.
Cal Fire was dispatched to the fire near La Grange, off of Lake Road about 1.3 miles south of Highway 132, at 5:30 a.m. Saturday, according to a press release.
The fire burned about three acres of grass and oak woodlands.
Witnesses saw the suspect in the area shortly after the fire started and provided Cal Fire law enforcement officers with a description, said Cal Fire Battalion Chief Matt Gilbert.
The suspect, Nasser Albadwi, 45, was later located on another ranch nearby with the assistance of ranch employees and interviewed by officers.
Gilbert said based on statements made by Albadwi and “observations made at the scene,” Albadwi was arrested on suspicion of arson to wild lands.
Gilbert would not say whether Albadwi told investigators why he allegedly started the fire.
