Two Ceres residents killed in separate crashes are identified

Two Ceres men killed in crashes within a few hours of each other over the weekend have been identified by the Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office.
Hugo Alvarez, 34, was the motorcyclist who died after a collision at about 11 p.m. Saturday at Paradise Road and Illinois Avenue, southwest of Modesto.
He was riding a 2007 Harley-Davidson west on Paradise, behind a 2007 Toyota. At Illinois Avenue, the Toyota driver was making a left turn when Alvarez crossed the road’s solid double yellow lines, as if to pass her.
He struck the left side of the turning Toyota and was thrown from the Harley. Alvarez was taken by ambulance to Doctors Medical Center, where he died.
On a gofundme.com page to raise money for funeral expenses, Alvarez’s sister, Isela Alvarez, said he is survived by his wife, Karina Yepez, and their 9-month-old daughter.
The driver and passenger in the Toyota were uninjured.
The second fatal crash, a hit-and-run, was at about 3:10 a.m. Sunday on Crows Landing Road north of Blankenburg Avenue.
A pedestrian, Richard Green, 32, was in the southbound traffic lane of Crows Landing Road. An unidentified vehicle was heading south and struck the man. The driver fled. Green died at the scene.
Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information about it is urged to call Officer F. Arias at the CHP Modesto office, 209-545-7440, or Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tips also can be submitted via www.stancrimetips.org.
Comments