Woman choked outside Sears at Vintage Faire in attempted robbery

A 76-year-old woman was choked by a man outside of Sears at the Vintage Faire Mall on Sunday when she refused to give up her purse, authorities said.
The woman was walking into the east entrance on of the Sears at 1 p.m. Sunday when a man who’d been standing by some bushes smoking “jumped out and told her to give him her purse,” said Modesto Police Department spokeswoman Sharon Bear.
The woman refused and the man proceeded to choke her, Bear said.
The woman was able to break free and go inside the mall where she found a security guard.
Modesto Police arrived on scene and reviewed security footage of the incident.
A short time later officers located the suspect outside the Sizzler across the street from the mall.
Mark Heisser, 33, of Modesto, was arrested on suspicion on attempted robbery, assault and elder abuse.
The victim, who had red marks on her neck, was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where she was treated and has since been released.
Comments