Hatch Road homicide victim identified, suspect’s name confirmed

The man fatally stabbed Saturday at a Modesto boarding house, allegedly by a fellow resident, has been identified by the Coroner’s Office as Richard Miranda, 52.
The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department also confirmed the identity of the suspect arrested at the scene that afternoon: Ronald Leo Lopez, 54. He faces a charge of murder with malice aforethought and is being held without bail.
At about 2 p.m. Saturday, deputies were dispatched to a residence on the 200 block of E. Hatch Road after a report of a fight involving weapons. Miranda was was found suffering stab wounds. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Lopez suffered superficial wounds that did not require treatment, Lt. Mike Parker said at the scene. No one else was injured.
A few residents of the home were taken to the Sheriff’s Department to be interviewed as witnesses.
Comments