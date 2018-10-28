Two men, both Ceres residents, killed in separate crashes

Two Ceres men, ages 34 and 32, were killed in separate crashes late Saturday and early Sunday, the California Highway Patrol Modesto-area office reported.
The first collision was at about 11 p.m. Saturday at Paradise Road and Illinois Avenue, southwest of Modesto.
The Ceres man was riding a 2007 Harley-Davidson motorcycle west on Paradise at an undetermined speed. He was behind a 2007 Toyota going the same way.
At Illinois Avenue, the Toyota driver, 17-year-old Maria Ordaz of Modesto, was making a left turn when the motorcyclist crossed the roadway’s solid double yellow lines, as if to pass her.
The motorcycle struck the left side of the turning Toyota, throwing the rider. He came to rest in a dirt field at the southwest corner of Paradise and Illinois. He was taken by ambulance to Doctors Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.
The motorcyclist’s name was withheld by the CHP pending notification of family.
Ordaz and her passenger, 15-year-old Diana Ordaz of Modesto, were not injured.
Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors in the crash, the CHP reported.
The second fatal crash, a hit-and-run, was at about 3:10 a.m. Sunday on Crows Landing Road north of Blankenburg Avenue, in south Modesto.
The 32-year-old Ceres man, a pedestrian, was in the southbound traffic lane of Crows Landing Road, the CHP said. An unidentified vehicle was heading south and struck the man. The driver fled.
The pedestrian, whose name was not released pending notification of family, died at the scene.
Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information about it is urged to call Officer F. Arias at the CHP Modesto office, 209-545-7440, or Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tips also can be submitted via www.stancrimetips.org.
Comments