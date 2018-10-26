Modesto carjacking suspect took vehicle from Walmart parking lot

Investigators on Friday were looking for a carjacking suspect and the car he took from a driver in a Modesto store parking lot late Thursday.
The carjacking was reported about 11:30 p.m. in the Walmart store parking lot in the Central Valley Plaza in the 2200 block of Plaza Parkway, just east of Sisk Road.
Modesto Police Sgt. Kalani Souza said there were no weapons used in the carjacking, and there were no injuries reported.
Police described the suspect as a white man with a tattoo on his neck and a thin build.
Souza said the carjacker stole a gray 2001 Honda Accord, which police had not recovered as of Friday morning.
Police ask anyone with information about this carjacking to call Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636. Tipsters can email through the Crime Stoppers website, stancrimetips.com. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.
