Investigators looking for arson suspect in Modesto duplex fire

Investigators on Friday were looking for a woman they believe started a fire at a duplex home earlier this month near downtown Modesto.
Authorities have issued an arrest warrant for Leanna Boyd, 39, who is wanted on suspicion of arson, according to an information bulletin posted online by the Stanislaus Regional Fire Investigation Unit.
The fire occurred in the early morning hours of Oct. 13 at the home in the 600 block of 15th Street, between G and F streets in Modesto.
The rear half of the duplex was occupied when the fire started, according to the Fire Investigation Unit.
The investigators on Friday released security camera video footage that shows a woman walking up to the home and igniting what appeared to be some type of fire source.
The suspect lit some type of debris on fire and shoved it into a mailbox slot at the home’s front entrance, said Lt. Dave Hutchinson, Stanislaus Regional Fire Investigation Unit commander.
Hutchinson said the fire damage was limited to the front porch, the front door and just inside the front entrance. There was no indication Friday that any injuries were reported.
Authorities said Boyd is a wanted felon who was released from prison in 2017 and has failed to report to probation officers.
Investigators described Boyd as white, about 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing about 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. They believe Boyd is a transient, and she has used aliases such as Lena Lopez, Kimberly Lynn Ambor and Jennifer Foreman.
Investigators ask anyone with information on Boyd’s whereabouts to call 911, the Stanislaus Regional Fire Investigation Unit at 209-525-5537 or the local law enforcement agency. Tipsters also can send an e-mail to info@stanfiu.org.
Comments