Update: Police still seek at least two suspects in south Modesto home invasion

Police continued to search Wednesday for at least two suspects in a home-invasion robbery in south Modesto early Sunday.
The Modesto Police Department also reported that the crime caused minor injuries to an 86-year-old woman whose home was targeted.
It happened at about 3:45 a.m. on the 1800 block of Ipswich Avenue. Police said the robbers entered the home, one of them with a gun, and took cash and other valuables after assaulting the woman. She was treated at a local hospital and released.
The initial report said two male juveniles were detained in the area, but one of them was found to not be involved, department spokeswoman Sharon Bear said Wednesday. At least two suspects continue to be sought, she said.
People with information about the case can contact Detective Ra Pouv at pouvr@modestopd.com or Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.
