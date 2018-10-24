Prosecutors: He was driving drunk over 100 mph. The crash killed a Turlock man

A 26-year-old San Jose man will be sentenced to 22 years and four months in prison for driving drunk at well over 100 mph and crashing into another vehicle driven by a Turlock man who died at the scene.

Raul Antonio Campos on Oct. 17 pleaded no contest to vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence and driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury, according to Stanislaus Superior Court records. Rafael Ruedas Del Rio, 55, died in the crash.

As part of a plea deal, Campos will not receive any credit for time he has already served in the county jail, the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday in a news release. Campos has been in custody at the jail since Aug. 8, 2016, a day after the deadly crash.





Deputy District Attorney Bianca Yip prosecuted the case. Evidence showed that Campos was driving well over 100 mph just prior to the collision, according to the news release.

The crash occurred about 2:35 a.m. in the intersection of Carpenter Road and West Main Avenue, several miles east of Patterson. California Highway Patrol Officer Eric Parsons told The Modesto Bee on Aug. 8, 2016, that Campos was driving an Acura and had run a stop sign.

The Acura — heading north through the intersection — struck a Toyota Corrolla driven by Del Rio, who had been heading east.

Reina Reyes, 19, of San Jose, was Campos’ passenger. The CHP officer said Reyes suffered major injuries and was taken to a Modesto hospital. Parsons also said Campos was arrested after he was treated for minor injuries he suffered in the crash.





Prosecutors said in the news release that Campos had a blood alcohol content level of 0.09 percent, which is over the legal limit of 0.08 percent.

At last week’s hearing, Campos also admitted that he personally inflicted great bodily injury on Del Rio, according to the news release. The prosecutors said Campos was convicted of robbery in 2011, which is considered a strike offense under state’s “Three Strikes” law.

Campos must serve 85 percent of his prison sentence before he can become eligible for parole, prosecutors said in the news release. His latest conviction includes two felony charges, which also are considered strike offenses and could be used to increase a prison sentence if he is convicted of another felony.