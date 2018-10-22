Man fatally shot in east Modesto neighborhood

A 37-year-old man was fatally shot Sunday night in an east Modesto neighborhood.
At about 8 p.m., officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 400 block of Donegal Drive, northeast of Yosemite Bouilevard and El Vista Avenue.
They found James Chisum at the residence, suffering a gunshot wound. He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where he died.
Detectives continue to review evidence and interview witnesses, Modesto Police Department spokeswoman Sharon Bear said Monday morning. No information was immediately released on motive, circumstances or suspects. A news release did say, “We believe this is an isolated incident.”
Anyone with information on the homicide is urged to contact Detective Derrick Letsinger at letsingerd@modestopd.com or Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.
Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tipsters may also text information to Crime Stoppers at 274637. Just type “TIP704” along with your message.
