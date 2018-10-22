Woman shot in head, shoulder at Modesto mobile home park

A woman was shot in the head and shoulder Sunday night at a south Modesto mobile home park, but is expected to survive, according to a Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department sergeant.
Deputies responded shortly before 8:30 p.m. to the Sunrise Village Mobile Home Park, 433 S. Seventh St. They found the woman with wounds that did not appear life-threatening, Sgt. Martin Machado said. Sheriff’s Department spokesman Sgt. Tom Letras added that the victim was conscious and alert.
There was no description available Monday morning of the suspects in the shooting. They fled the scene in a silver four-door sedan, Letra said.
Witnesses told deputies they heard no argument or commotion before hearing five to eight gunshots, Letras said.
Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call the Sheriff’s Department at 209-525-7114 or Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tips also can be submitted via www.stancrimetips.org.
