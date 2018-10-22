Four Modesto minors arrested in armed robbery that led to chase, crashes

Four Modesto suspects — all minors, the youngest of them 14 — fleeing an armed robbery in Manteca were arrested at Oakdale and Claribel roads Sunday afternoon when Modesto police rammed their getaway vehicle, forcing it to a stop. The suspects already had crashed twice in their stolen Honda CR-V as they raced east on Claribel.
The robbery was at about 4:30 p.m. at the Chevron station at 1103 S. Main St. in Manteca. Two males entered the store, their faces partially covered. One pointed a handgun at the clerk while the other went behind the counter and took cigarettes and other tobacco products, Manteca Police Department spokesman Sgt. Steven Schluer said. They fled with the tobacco and several hundred dollars.
A witness followed the Honda and gave updates to emergency dispatch as it sped south on Highway 99 toward Modesto. The Honda exited at Standiford Avenue, and Manteca police caught up with it on eastbound Standiford at Hahn Drive, just east of Dale Road.
Because of heavy traffic, Manteca terminated the pursuit near the Prescott Road intersection, Schluer said. Past the intersection, a Modesto police unit took up the pursuit, and Manteca re-initiated.
The pursuit continued north on Carver Road, east on Snyder Avenue, north on Tully Road and then east on Kiernan Avenue, which becomes Claribel on the east side of McHenry Avenue.
On Claribel, the suspects tried to turn south on Coffee Road but struck another vehicle. The Honda slowed, and a Manteca officer tried to ram it to halt its progress. The move was unsuccessful, Schluer said, and the Honda continued east on Claribel toward Oakdale Road.
At this time, the suspects began throwing the stolen tobacco products out of the CR-V’s windows, the sergeant said. West of Oakdale Road, they struck yet another driver.
Modesto police then successfully rammed the Honda, stopping it. Three occupants were stuck inside, but one got out and ran a short distance before being caught. At about 5 p.m., all four — two 16-year-olds, a 15-year-old and the youngest, 14 — were in custody.
No one was injured in the crashes or in the Manteca robbery, Modesto police Sgt. Kalani Souza said. At the Oakdale and Claribel scene, police learned the suspects’ vehicle also was used in a Lodi armed robbery committed at about 3:45 p.m. Sunday.
From the floorboard of the Honda, police recovered a Norinco 9 mm semiautomatic handgun used in the Manteca robbery, Schluer said. The stolen money also was recovered.
The four youths were booked into San Joaquin County’s juvenile hall, Schluer said. They face charges of robbery using a firearm, conspiracy, possession of a stolen vehicle, fleeing with wanton disregard for public safety and other weapons charges.
Responding agencies at Claribel and Oakdale included Modesto and Manteca police, the California Highway Patrol, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department and Modesto fire.
The second crash backed up eastbound traffic on Claribel. Some drivers cut through the Rodin Farms lot on the southwest corner to head south on Oakdale.
