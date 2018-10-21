Chase after Manteca robbery leads to crashes, three arrests in Modesto

Three suspects pursued after an armed robbery in Manteca on Sunday were arrested in Modesto after crashing their getaway vehicle twice.
The pursuit south on Highway 99 entered Modesto streets, where Modesto police assumed the chase, Sgt. Kalani Souza said. The suspects first crashed their Honda CR-V into another vehicle at Coffee Road while speeding east on Claribel Road. They were able to continue, however, and crashed into a second vehicle near Oakdale Road.
At that point, about 5 p.m., police intentionally collided with the CR-V to force it to stop. Three male suspects who were in the Honda were arrested.
No one was injured in the crashes or in the Manteca robbery, Souza said. At the Oakdale and Claribel scene, police learned the suspects’ vehicle also was used in a Lodi armed robbery committed prior to the Manteca one.
One gun was recovered from the CR-V. Responding agencies at Claribel and Oakdale included Modesto and Manteca police, the California Highway Patrol, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department and Modesto fire.
The crash backed up eastbound traffic on Claribel. Some drivers cut through the Rodin Farms lot on the southwest corner to head south on Oakdale.
No information on the suspects was immediately available. The robberies are being investigated by Manteca and Lodi police.
