Burglary becomes home invasion when resident confronts teens

Teens face charges of home invasion after they broke into a south Modesto home early Sunday and were confronted by a resident.
At about 3:45 a m., officers were in the area of Boise Avenue south of West Hatch Road on an unrelated call when they saw a juvenile male running through a neighborhood. They stopped the youth because of the suspicious behavior, Lt. Steve Stanfield said, and while talking with him heard a call of a break-in on the 1800 block of nearby Ipswich Avenue.
Another officer then spotted a second youth running in the neighborhood, and detained him as well.
On Ipswich, a resident reported that she was awake when multiple subjects broke into her home through a window, Stanfield said. She confronted them, and they fled. The resident was not injured.
The officers’ investigation found evidence linking the two juveniles to the crime and determined that a third subject was involved but escaped the scene.
The two juveniles caught in the neighborhood were arrested and booked into Juvenile Hall, Stanfield said.
