Drive-by shooting injures man outside south Modesto market, sheriff’s office reports

A drive-by shooting Wednesday injured a man outside a south Modesto market, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department reported.
The 30-year-old victim was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, Sgt. Josh Sandoval said. His name was not released.
The shooting was reported at about 5:30 p.m. on the 600 block of Butte Avenue. It appears to have come from a dark-colored sport utility vehicle that had not been located as of about 8 p.m., Sandoval said.
People with information about the shooting can call the Sheriff’s Department at 209-525-7114 or Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tips also can be submitted via www.stancrimetips.org.
Comments