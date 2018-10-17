Man found shot to death in his Tuolumne County marijuana garden

The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man shot in his marijuana garden Tuesday night.
Around 10 p.m. deputies were called to the Jupiter area on Italian Bar Road near Rose Creek for a report of a man who had been shot, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
When deputies arrived, they found 31-year-old Scott Andrew Rockey, dead in a marijuana garden on his property.
Detectives responded to the scene and interviewed witnesses, while Child Welfare Services took custody of a 3-year-old who lives there.
Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Sgt. Andrea Benson would not say whether detectives have identified any suspects or if the marijuana was the motive for the shooting.
She would not say whether the child was Rockey’s, whether the child’s mother lived there, whether anyone else lived there or if anyone was arrested.
The Sheriff’s Office released a photo from the scene of the marijuana grow with a child’s slide in the foreground.
Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office at 209-533-5815.
