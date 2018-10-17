If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.
By
Up Next
Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.
By

Crime

Stanislaus man jailed after family member alleges 11 years of sexual abuse

By Deke Farrow

jfarrow@modbee.com

October 17, 2018 06:53 AM

A Stanislaus County man is behind bars after a family member came forward to report she’d been the victim of his sexual abuse for 11 years.

David Steven Hernandez, 52, faces charges of continuous sexual abuse of a child, oral copulation with a minor and committing a lewd and lascivious act upon a minor under the age of 14.

Investigation and interviews conducted after the alleged victim — now 17 or 18 years old — came forward led to Hernandez’s arrest Tuesday, Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Sgt. Tom Letras said.

Hernandez remained in custody Thursday morning, with bail set at $250,000.

Support local journalism

Your support makes our reporting of breaking and local news possible. Please consider a digital subscription to The Modesto Bee.

  Comments  