Stanislaus man jailed after family member alleges 11 years of sexual abuse

A Stanislaus County man is behind bars after a family member came forward to report she’d been the victim of his sexual abuse for 11 years.
David Steven Hernandez, 52, faces charges of continuous sexual abuse of a child, oral copulation with a minor and committing a lewd and lascivious act upon a minor under the age of 14.
Investigation and interviews conducted after the alleged victim — now 17 or 18 years old — came forward led to Hernandez’s arrest Tuesday, Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Sgt. Tom Letras said.
Hernandez remained in custody Thursday morning, with bail set at $250,000.
