Semi might have run over woman found dead in Ceres parking lot, police say

Ceres police said Tuesday that a large truck might have run over a woman whose body was found Saturday morning in a Hatch Road parking lot.
Clara Wiley, 47, of Modesto was found after officers responded to calls at about 8:20 a.m. about a woman lying in the Kmart lot, just east of Herndon Road, the Ceres Police Department reported.
Wiley had no signs of life and was pronounced dead at the scene by medical responders, a news release said. Officers at first saw no evidence of foul play, but an autopsy at the Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office suggested that the woman might have been run over in the lot by a tractor-trailer or other large truck, police said.
Officers continue to investigate but had no information to release about a possible suspect or the truck.
People with tips about the case can call Officer Kessler at 209-538-5620 or Crime-Stoppers at 866-602-7463 or 209-521-4636.
