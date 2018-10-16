Jose Moreno
Most Wanted: Jose Moreno, Rape

October 16, 2018 01:04 PM

NAME: Jose Moreno

CHARGE: Rape

DESCRIPTION: 37 years old, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 190 pounds, black hair, brown eyes

THE CASE: Moreno is wanted by the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department on suspicion of rape, kidnapping and making criminal threats.

NOTES: The suspect also uses the alias Jose Antonio Castaneda Moreno.

REPORT A TIP: Police ask anyone with information about Moreno’s whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Tipsters can email through the Crime Stoppers website, stancrimetips.org. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

