Major-injury Modesto crash: Who was at fault, who faces charges

A man faces charges of DUI following a major-injury collision at Milnes and Albers roads on Sunday afternoon, the California Highway Patrol reported.
But the driver placed under arrest wasn’t at fault in the crash and suffered the major injuries. The driver at fault had only complaints of pain, CHP Officer Thomas Olsen said.
The incident happened at about 5:50 p.m. Karol Gene Adams, 58, of Ceres was driving a 1999 Ford Expedition south on Albers, approaching the Milnes intersection. Oscar Manuel Cota Bacasehua, 48, of Fontana, was driving a 1999 Jeep SUV east on Milnes, Olsen said.
Adams ran the red light, drove into the intersection and T-boned the driver’s side of the Jeep, the officer said. The Jeep spun out of control and overturned, coming to rest on its roof, according to the CHP incident summary.
Four ambulances were called to the scene. Adams complained of pain; Bacasehua had two passengers, whose names and extent of injury were not available Monday morning; and Bacasehua suffered serious internal injuries. Both drivers, at least, were taken to Doctors Medical Center, Olsen said.
Bacasehua “showed signs of intoxication and was placed under arrest,” Olsen said, “though he doesn’t appear at fault in the collision.”
