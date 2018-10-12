Chevron armed robber captured by probation officers

A masked man suspected of robbing a Crows Landing Road gas station at gunpoint in August was arrested Thursday.
Shortly after the Aug. 18 robbery at the Chevron Extra Mile gas station, Modesto Police posted a photo of the the suspect wearing a dust particle mask and pointing a gun at a clerk.
Sgt. Kalani Souza said Friday that detectives received several anonymous tips about the suspect and conducted follow up to identify him as 27-year-old Jacob Dean Sullivan.
On Thursday afternoon Stanislaus County Probation officers found Sullivan at Modesto Mobile Village on South Seventh Street.
He was arrested on suspicion of robbery and being armed in the commission of a felony.
Souza said Sullivan also had a Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department warrant for robbery and a Modesto Police warrant for burglary.
