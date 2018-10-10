Prosecutors: Modesto man slammed ex-girlfriend’s head on floor during robbery

A 30-year-old Modesto man has been sentenced to 11 years in prison for stealing his ex-girlfriend’s purse while slamming her onto a tile floor, according to prosecutors.
Joaquin Everett Guynes on Oct. 5 pleaded no contest to robbery in connection with the attack last year on his former girlfriend, the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office announced in a news release Monday.
Superior Court Judge Thomas Zeff sentenced Guynes after the defendant entered his no contest plea at last week’s hearing. Deputy District Attorney Patrick Hogan prosecuted the case.
Prosecutors described Guynes as a known gang member with a history of violence, weapons possession, drug use and domestic violence.
On Nov. 6, Guynes went to the woman’s home. Prosecutors said Guynes kicked in the front door after realizing she had changed the locks to keep him out.
Guynes took her purse out of her hands and slammed her head onto floor, according to prosecutors. They said he then dragged her outside the home, before he ran away with her credit cards, phone and cash.
At the time of the robbery, Guynes was free on bail for two previously charged felony cases each involving allegations of being a felon in possession of a gun, prosecutors said.
On June 6, 2017, Guynes was one of four men arrested on gun possession charges during an enforcement sweep by the Modesto Police Department’s Street Gang Unit.
Guynes was convicted in 2010 of robbery in San Joaquin County and sentenced to 6 years in prison.
Comments