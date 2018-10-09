Deputies looking for man using young girl to steal from Dollar Generals

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a man who is suspected of repeatedly using a young girl to steal items from Dollar Generals around the county.
Deputy Royjindar Singh responded to one of the thefts Monday at the Dollar General on Seventh Street in Keyes.
The suspect can be seen on surveillance entering the store holding a little girl, then going through the store and handing her items. Singh said he then goes to the back of the store, sets the girl down and conceals the items in his pants.
On Monday the manager caught the suspect and demanded he return the items. He did but then left with the girl before police arrived, Singh said.
The manager told Singh the suspect had been in there with the girl at least a half a dozen times and stole hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise over the past few months.
Singh posted the suspect’s photo, along with the title “PARENT OF THE YEAR,” on the department’s Facebook page Monday evening.
By Tuesday afternoon he had received about a dozen tips regarding the suspect, including from managers of Dollar Generals in Denair, Turlock and Empire who said the suspect also used the girl to steal from their stores.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Singh at 209-226-3923 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-60-CRIME(27463) or (209) 521-4636.
“All callers will remain anonymous,” Singh wrote in the post. “We have a parent of the year award waiting for him.”
Comments