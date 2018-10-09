Man shot in southeast Modesto; police seeking car seen nearby

Authorities are investigating a shooting in southeast Modesto on Tuesday afternoon.
A man was shot multiple times on El Pasado Drive.
According to Modesto Police Lt. Ivan Valencia, police were called to the 2600 block of El Pasado on a report of a shooting at 12:25 p.m.
Emergency personnel arrived on scene to find the victim on the ground at the end of a driveway. There was a bicycle next to him, according to a witness.
The victim was taken by ambulance to a hospital and was in stable condition Tuesday afternoon, Valencia said.
Authorities received a report that a white, compact car was in the area at the time of the shooting. Valencia said officers are looking for it, but have not determined what, if any involvement anyone in the car may have had.
