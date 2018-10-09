Salida man, 74, arrested for methamphetamine possession

A 74-year-old Salida man was arrested in Tuolumne County for allegedly transporting methamphetamine for sale.
On Thursday Tuolumne County Sheriff’s deputies pulled over a black Mitsubishi Lancer on Creekside Drive in Sonora because the driver was swerving, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The driver, William Paioni, had a suspended driver’s license. There was a shotgun on the passenger seat and ammunition on the floorboard, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies told Paioni to put the car in park and get out, but he was unable to and his car began rolling backward toward a patrol car.
A deputy quickly opened the passenger door, pulled the parking brake and removed the shotgun.
Deputies searched the car and found two bags of methamphetamine totaling more than 9 grams, which Paioni admitted he planned to sell in Cedar Ridge.
Paioni was arrested and booked into the Tuolumne County Jail on suspicion of possession and transportation of a controlled substance for sale, possession of a controlled substance while armed and several traffic violations.
