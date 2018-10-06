Woman killed in hit-and-run in north Modesto, police looking for suspect

A woman was killed in an early morning hit-and-run collision in north Modesto on Saturday, according to Modesto Police.
Officers responded to a call at 5 a.m. for a traffic collision with injury on Claratina Avenue near Oakdale Road. Initial 911 calls reported that a pedestrian had been struck by a car, according to Modesto Police Sgt. Jamie Demings.
Upon arrival, officers discovered an injured woman in the roadway. Paramedics attempted lifesaving treatment, but she died at the scene, Demings said.
Witnesses to the incident said the victim, a 35-year-old Modesto woman, had exited her vehicle during an argument. She was walking along Claratina when she was hit by another vehicle driving eastbound, which then immediately fled, according to Demings
Witnesses said the suspect’s vehicle was dark-colored, possibly an SUV, according to Demings.
Claratina Avenue was closed between Oakdale Road and Coffee Road for about four hours as a result of the investigation. The Modesto Police Department Traffic Unit has started a comprehensive collision investigation, as is standard practice for fatal vehicle collisions.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Modesto Police Department or call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tipsters may also text information to Crime Stoppers at 274637. Just type “TIP704” along with your message.
