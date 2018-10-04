Woman fatally shot in Modesto identified

Police confirmed Thursday morning the identity of the woman who was shot Monday morning on Kerr Avenue in Modesto and died in the parking lot of the downtown McDonald’s. Family members already had identified her on social media as Darlene Danielle Martinez, 34.
On a gofundme.com page Lina Barrios of Modesto set up to help pay for funeral expenses, she wrote that her mother was shot while on her way home.
The shooting occurred shortly before 4:30 a.m., at which time 911 dispatchers got a call that Martinez was being driven to a hospital by friends. They were told to pull into the McDonald’s parking lot, where an ambulance crew could more quickly begin lifesaving measures. She succumbed to her wounds there in the parking lot.
The scene of the shooting was about two miles away, on the 200 block of Kerr. Martinez apparently was shot in the street and made her way to her nearby home. People she lived with had heard the shots, were on their way outside, saw her and began to take her to a hospital, police said.
Detectives had no suspect information to release Thursday, Modesto Police Department spokeswoman Sharon Bear said Thursday.
Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information about it is urged to contact the Modesto Police Department at 209-572-9500 or Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tips also can be submitted via www.stancrimetips.org.
