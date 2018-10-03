Homeless man damaged surveying equipment at Modesto park. He’s been sent to prison.

A Stanislaus County Judge has sentenced a 54-year-old homeless man to four years in prison for damaging equipment during a confrontation with a surveying crew at Modesto’s Garrison Park, where he was staying at the time.

A jury on June 21 found Ivy Lee Scruggs Jr. guilty of vandalism, a felony charge. Superior Court Judge Shawn Bessey sentenced Scruggs on Sept. 28, the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.

Prosecutors said Scruggs received two years in prison for the vandalism charge, but that sentence was doubled for a previous residential burglary conviction. The burglary conviction is considered a strike under the state’s “Three Strikes” law, which lengthens prison sentences for repeat felony offenders.

The confrontation occurred July 27, 2017. The crew of city workers was surveying the land at the park on Teresa Street, just west of Carver Road.

Prosecutors said Scruggs apparently became upset, walked up to the crew and broke the electronic surveying equipment worth about $26,400. Deputy District Attorney Barry Shapiro prosecuted the case.

On Wednesday, Scruggs remained in custody at the Stanislaus County Jail. At the time of his sentencing hearing last week, Scruggs had earned 653 days of credit for time already served in jail and good behavior while in custody, according to court records.

Modesto police continues to enforce city ordinances banning camping in public places, including parks.

But the city last month opened Beard Brook Park to homeless campers in response to a 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruling that said prosecuting people for sleeping on public property because there are not enough shelter beds or other alternatives amounts to cruel and unusual punishment.

Modesto officials say camping at Beard Brook Park is a temporary solution, and they continue to look for other locations. Stanislaus County officials also are looking for a site for a homeless shelter that can serve those creating the most problems in public places, like parks.