Pedestrian suffers major injuries in Modesto hit-and-run

A pedestrian crossing South Carpenter Road at Paradise Road on Monday night suffered major injuries when struck by a driver who fled the scene, the California Highway Patrol reported.
Angelina Bargas, identified as a 43-year-old Modesto transient, was taken to Memorial Medical Center.
At about 10:15 p.m., CHP officers, sheriff’s deputies and other emergency personnel were dispatched to the scene, where they found Bargas lying in the northwest corner of the intersection.
A witness told authorities Bargas was in the southbound lanes of South Carpenter when she was struck by a vehicle heading south. It was described only as being red.
There is no description of the driver, who continued south.
The CHP still is investigating whether Bargas had the right-of-way at the time of the collision, Officer Shasta Tollefson said.
Anyone with information on the hit-and-run is urged to call the CHP Modesto office at 209-545-7440 or Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tips also can be submitted via www.stancrimetips.org.
Comments