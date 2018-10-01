Check out the two crime scenes as Modesto police investigate shooting

Modesto police investigating shooting death of woman

By Deke Farrow

jfarrow@modbee.com

October 01, 2018 07:06 AM

Modesto police are investigating a homicide of an adult female, who was brought to the McDonald’s on Ninth Street in downtown Modesto early Monday morning.

McDonald’s employee Mary McCurdy said a red pickup truck pulled into the restaurant’s parking lot at exactly 4:30 a.m. Monday.

A male got out of the vehicle, and within a minute or two she saw emergency personnel on scene.

Lt. Rigo Dealba of Modesto Police Department said that a shooting victim was en route to a Modesto hospital when dispatchers told the driver to stop at McDonald’s because EMTs would be able to get to the victim faster.

The victim’s body remained at McDonald’s as of 7 a.m. Police couldn’t determine whether the woman died en route to McDonald’s or after she arrived there.

There is a second crime scene on the 200 block of Kerr Avenue — next to the Modesto Gospel Mission — apparently where the shooting took place, police said

The McDonald’s remains open to business Monday morning.

We’ll have more as soon as information becomes available.



