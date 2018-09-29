Modesto man arrested after shooting outside doughnut shop

Police arrested a Modesto man Saturday morning after he allegedly shot someone during an attempted robbery outside a doughnut shop.
According to a news release, the incident occurred at 6 a.m. in the 1400 block of Yosemite Boulevard. Police responding to a call of shots fired found the suspect and the victim in the victim’s car. A witness and the victim were holding the suspect.
Police said the victim and his wife had stopped for doughnuts. When the man returned to his car, he was approached by the suspect, later identified as Braden Taylor, 30.
Taylor demanded money. When the man refused, police said, he was shot. The victim and the Taylor struggled over the gun; a passerby stepped in and helped the victim take the gun away from Taylor and hold him until police arrived.
Police arrested Taylor and booked him into Stanislaus County Jail on attempted robbery and other charges. The victim suffered a single gunshot wound; he was taken to an area hospital for treatment. The man’s wife and the witness were not hurt.
Police continue to investigate the incident. They ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tipsters may also text information to Crime Stoppers at 274637. Type “TIP704” along with your message.
